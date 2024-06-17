Man arrested in connection with sexual offences in Bath
On Friday (14 June) officers in Bath arrested a 57-year-old man on suspicion of committing a number of sexual offences.
It followed reports a man had exposed himself on three occasions and had inappropriately touched a teenage girl and a young woman.
Two of the incidents took place on Wansdyke Path on Tuesday 11 June.
A woman in her 40s reported a man had exposed himself in front of her at 1.05pm before two teenage girls reported the same at 1.20pm.
On Friday, we received a report a man exposed himself to a woman in her 70s while she was parked in Sainsburys car park, off Frome Road, at about 1.30pm.
We then received two separate reports a man had inappropriately touched a teenage girl at a bus stop on Wellsway and a woman in her late teens in Sainsburys. These incidents happened at about 4.15pm and 4.30pm on Friday respectively.
Chief Inspector Scott Hill, Bath and North East Somerset Neighbourhood Policing Team commander, said: “These incidents have understandably caused significant concern in the community, particularly among women and girls.
“Protecting women and girls from male violence is one of our priorities and I hope the quick arrest of a man suspected of committing these awful incidents is reassuring to the public.
“The man has since been released from custody while further enquiries take place but with very strict conditions not to attend Sainsburys, any of the locations at which the offences took place as well other neighbouring streets.
“A thorough investigation is underway and in the meantime, additional patrols will be carried out in the area to provide reassurance.
“We are also working with local schools to assist with any ongoing safeguarding concerns.”
Ch Insp Hill added: “We know there are women out there who don’t feel completely safe walking the streets and we want those women to know what we will listen and that we are committed to doing all we can to make our streets safer.
“Last year, we launched a ‘walk and talk’ initiative where women can arrange to meet with female police officers and PCSOs to show them areas in which they feel vulnerable or unsafe in their local communities.
“Women aged 18 can apply to take a walk with a female officer at a mutually convenient time. The walks are flexible and will last around 30 minutes, they can take place any time of day including early morning or evening as these are often times when women feel most vulnerable due to darkness and fewer people on the streets.”
Anyone interested in booking a ‘walk and talk’ can find out more and register here.
Members of the public are also encouraged to report areas in which they feel unsafe via StreetSafe. People can report either environmental or behavioural issues in their local communities that lead to them feeling vulnerable or unsafe which will be fed back to the police to look at what they can do, along with partner agencies, to improve women’s safety on our streets.