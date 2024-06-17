Man arrested in connection with sexual offences in Bath

On Friday (14 June) officers in Bath arrested a 57-year-old man on suspicion of committing a number of sexual offences.

It followed reports a man had exposed himself on three occasions and had inappropriately touched a teenage girl and a young woman.

Two of the incidents took place on Wansdyke Path on Tuesday 11 June.

A woman in her 40s reported a man had exposed himself in front of her at 1.05pm before two teenage girls reported the same at 1.20pm.

On Friday, we received a report a man exposed himself to a woman in her 70s while she was parked in Sainsburys car park, off Frome Road, at about 1.30pm.

We then received two separate reports a man had inappropriately touched a teenage girl at a bus stop on Wellsway and a woman in her late teens in Sainsburys. These incidents happened at about 4.15pm and 4.30pm on Friday respectively.