Man arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle in Bristol

Officers arrested a man 15 minutes after a report of someone acting suspiciously in a car park in Clifton.

We were called at 11.19pm on Sunday (23 June) after a man was seen on a bicycle carrying a torch and rucksack in Beaufort Road.

At 11.34pm officers stopped a man nearby and, following a search, found a number of tools which are believed to have been stolen.

These tools were seized and a 31-year-old man from Bristol was arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle and going equipped for theft.

The man, who was also wanted on a recall to prison, remains in police custody whilst enquiries continue.