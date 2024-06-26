Man who sexually abused child given eight year jail sentence
A 48-year-old man who committed sexual abuse offences against a child has been jailed for more than eight years.
Sean Begley, of Monsdale Road in Bristol, admitted ten offences, including sexual assault of a child and making indecent images of children, and was sentenced to eight years and eight months at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday (June 25).
He will also have to sign onto the Sex Offenders Register for the rest of his life and is also subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
The victim of the offences first disclosed the abuse in April 2024 and this was then reported to the police.
In a victim impact statement, a family member on behalf of the victim said the trauma would be with her “for the rest of her life” and they “can never forgive him for that”.
DC Liam Owens-Reeve, the officer in the case who is part of Avon and Somerset’s child protection team, said: “This has been a fast-moving investigation for which our priority has been to support the victim and her family through this ordeal and achieve justice for them.
“The distress and harm Begley has caused is immeasurable. He’s a dangerous and manipulative offender.
“The victim has shown immense bravery in speaking out about the abuse she suffered, and her support of our investigation has ultimately led to Begley receiving this significant prison sentence.”
If you’ve been a victim of sexual abuse, no matter how long ago it was committed, please call us on 101. If you don’t want to speak to the police you can contact another agency or charity. More information and contact details can be found on the microsite This is not an Excuse