Man who sexually abused child given eight year jail sentence

A 48-year-old man who committed sexual abuse offences against a child has been jailed for more than eight years.

Sean Begley, of Monsdale Road in Bristol, admitted ten offences, including sexual assault of a child and making indecent images of children, and was sentenced to eight years and eight months at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday (June 25).

He will also have to sign onto the Sex Offenders Register for the rest of his life and is also subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

The victim of the offences first disclosed the abuse in April 2024 and this was then reported to the police.

In a victim impact statement, a family member on behalf of the victim said the trauma would be with her “for the rest of her life” and they “can never forgive him for that”.