Officers investigating sexual assault seek help to identify man
Do you know this man?
He’s described as in his twenties or thirties, about 5ft 7ins tall and white, with dark brown hair, a moustache and a goatee beard.
Officers investigating the sexual assault of a young woman in a shop in Stall Street, Bath, would like to speak to him.
The assault happened at about 7.45pm on Wednesday 5 June. An unknown man touched the woman over her clothing. Officers are actively following all lines of enquiry.
We’d ask the man in the picture, or anyone who recognises him or has other information which could help, to contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224144953, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.