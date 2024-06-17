Officers investigating sexual assault seek help to identify man

Do you know this man?

He’s described as in his twenties or thirties, about 5ft 7ins tall and white, with dark brown hair, a moustache and a goatee beard.

Officers investigating the sexual assault of a young woman in a shop in Stall Street, Bath, would like to speak to him.

The assault happened at about 7.45pm on Wednesday 5 June. An unknown man touched the woman over her clothing. Officers are actively following all lines of enquiry.

We’d ask the man in the picture, or anyone who recognises him or has other information which could help, to contact us.