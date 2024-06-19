Serious collision on A38 at Axbridge under investigation

We’re investigating a collision on the A38 at Axbridge in which one vehicle ended up in a ditch.

The incident happened on the Turnpike Road at about 7.40pm on Sunday (June 16). A red BMW convertible left the carriageway and collided with a hedgerow, coming to rest in a ditch.

The four occupants of the car were taken to hospital for treatment. One of them, a man in his thirties, has suffered suspected life-changing injuries.

We’d like to speak to anyone who has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage showing a red BMW travelling on the A38 northbound towards Bristol around the time of the collision.

If you can help, please contact us.