Serious collision on A38 at Axbridge under investigation
We’re investigating a collision on the A38 at Axbridge in which one vehicle ended up in a ditch.
The incident happened on the Turnpike Road at about 7.40pm on Sunday (June 16). A red BMW convertible left the carriageway and collided with a hedgerow, coming to rest in a ditch.
The four occupants of the car were taken to hospital for treatment. One of them, a man in his thirties, has suffered suspected life-changing injuries.
We’d like to speak to anyone who has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage showing a red BMW travelling on the A38 northbound towards Bristol around the time of the collision.
If you can help, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224156759, or complete our online appeals form.