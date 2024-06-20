Shoplifter banned from every Co-Op and Marks & Spencer store

A prolific shoplifter has been banned from entering every Co-Op and Marks & Spencer store nationwide for three years after being given a Criminal Behaviour Order.

Callum Macdonald, 20, of Frome, is also not allowed to enter specific branches of Boots, Iceland and a Shell service station in Frome.

The CBO was granted by magistrates in Yeovil following an application from our Antisocial Behaviour Team and the Neighbourhood Policing Team.

It followed MacDonald’s conviction of for three thefts in January in which he stole hundreds of pounds worth of alcohol, food and household items.

In addition to being banned from named shops, MacDonald is not allowed to enter any business or retail premises at which he has previously been issued with a verbal or written ban. He is also not allowed to remain on any business or retail premises, or public or private grounds, when asked to leave by staff, the owner, occupier, security, police or council appointed officials.

If he breaches the CBO, he could face up to five years imprisonment.

Neighbourhood Inspector Matt Reed said: “Callum MacDonald is far more than a nuisance. His offending has had a significant impact on shop workers, business owners and on police, with valuable resources being used to respond to and investigate incidents he’s involved in.

“The CBO he is now subject to ensures the people and businesses he has most frequently targeted can be reassured measures are in place to prevent him from reoffending.

“Should he breach any of the conditions he is likely to be arrested and could serve time in prison.”

Insp Reed added: “We are committed to working with businesses to offer crime prevention advice and to reduce the number of shoplifting offences, which nationally have been on the rise.

“And when it comes to the most persistent offenders, we will utilise all the tools at our disposal to, including civil orders such as this CBO.”