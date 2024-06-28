Two men found guilty of murdering Dominic Wilson in Weston-super-Mare

Two men have been found guilty of murdering Dominic Wilson in Weston-super-Mare last year.

Andrew Dymock, 33, of Queens Avenue, Portishead, and Robert White, 37, of no fixed address, attacked 43-year-old Dominic at a flat in Upper Church Road in the early hours of Monday 27 November.

The jury heard Dymock and White stole the keys to the flat in a robbery earlier that night alongside two other men.

Andrew Dymock and Robert White

CCTV then shows the two men using the keys to access the flat where Dominic was staying and where they robbed him.

Dymock and White were in the flat for 74 seconds, during which time they fatally stabbed Dominic in the leg.

Police officers were initially called by the victim of the earlier robbery and upon taking him back to his home found Dominic in a serious condition. Despite their best efforts to save him by performing CPR and the efforts of the ambulance service, Dominic was pronounced dead at 5.39am.

The subsequent police investigation led to the recovery of a knife from a nearby drain.

Dymock and White were subsequently arrested and charged with robbery along with Kerry Miles, 39, of Dickenson Road, Weston-super-Mare, and Zachery Stone, 26, also of Dickenson Road. All four pleaded guilty to the charges.

Kerry Miles and Zachery Stone

Dymock and White were additionally charged with murder and were found guilty at Bristol Crown Court today (28 June).

They were remanded into custody ahead of sentencing on Thursday 4 July. Miles and Stone will be sentenced for robbery on the same day.