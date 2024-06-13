Witnesses and footage sought following road rage incident
We’re appealing for witnesses and footage following a road rage incident in Bristol.
A man driving a black Land Rover Discovery followed a cyclist after she gestured for him to give her space before getting out of his vehicle and assaulting her.
The man, who also kicked the 20-year-old woman’s bike and shouted obscenities at her, is described as white, 6ft tall, aged in his late 50s or early 60s, bald and with a greying goatee beard. He wore jeans and a T-shirt.
The incident happened on Shaldon Road at about 11.20am on Wednesday 10 April.
Three women came to the victims aid and the motorist drove off.
Anyone who witnessed what happened; who has footage which could help our inquiry; or who recognises the description of the man, is asked to contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224099814, or complete our online appeals form.