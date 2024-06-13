Witnesses and footage sought following road rage incident

We’re appealing for witnesses and footage following a road rage incident in Bristol.

A man driving a black Land Rover Discovery followed a cyclist after she gestured for him to give her space before getting out of his vehicle and assaulting her.

The man, who also kicked the 20-year-old woman’s bike and shouted obscenities at her, is described as white, 6ft tall, aged in his late 50s or early 60s, bald and with a greying goatee beard. He wore jeans and a T-shirt.

The incident happened on Shaldon Road at about 11.20am on Wednesday 10 April.

Three women came to the victims aid and the motorist drove off.

Anyone who witnessed what happened; who has footage which could help our inquiry; or who recognises the description of the man, is asked to contact us.