Woman jailed for supplying Class A drugs at football match

A 52-year-old woman has been handed a two-and-a-half-year custodial sentence and an eight-year football banning order after pleading guilty to supplying Class A drugs at a football match last year.

Claire Brooks, of Sheldrake Drive, Stapleton, was arrested at Bristol Rovers’ Memorial Stadium in Filton Avenue, Horfield in April 2023.

A quantity of white powder was found when she was searched before a subsequent search of her home uncovered evidence of her involvement in the supply of Class A drugs.

Brooks appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 24 August 2023 and pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply Class A and C drugs.

She was sentenced to 30 months in prison at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 11 June and was also given an eight-year Football Banning Order.