Appeal after dog walker assaulted in South Bristol

We are appealing for witnesses following an assault in South Bristol.

Officers were called after a woman was assaulted while walking her dog on Wednesday 10 July in Walsh Avenue Field, off Hengrove Farm Lane in Hengrove.

Sometime between 7.30-8am, a man and woman punched the victim, resulting in a cut to her lip and a suspected broken finger. The victim attended hospital as a precaution.

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault by causing actual bodily hard and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the man, who is described as a white man in his late 30s to early 40s, approximately 5ft 8ins tall of large build, with stubble, a receding hairline and grey hair.

He was seen wearing a green/grey T-shirt, with blue jeans.

The man and woman were walking a Jack Russel which was white with brown spots.

If you were in the area and remember seeing the incident, please call us.