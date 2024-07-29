Appeal after man assaulted in Bath

Officers investigating the assault of a man in Bath city centre earlier this month have released images of four men they want to speak to.

At 8.30pm on Saturday 6 July, we were called to Five Guys in Saw Close to reports of a group of people fighting.

Officers attended and spoke to the victim, who is aged in his 30s and was taken to hospital with a concussion, bruising to his chest and arms, a large cut to his nose and a chipped tooth. He is continuing his recovery at home.

The men officers want to speak to, who are all aged approximately in their late teens or early 20s, are described as:

A mixed race man with black hair and wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans and black Nike Air Max 95 trainers.

A Black man of large build with cornrow-style hair wearing a black t-shirt and a thick silver chain.

A white man of large build with medium length brown curly hair and a moustache and beard wearing a black t-shirt, black and white Louis Vuitton trousers.

A mixed race man of medium build with long curly hair and a moustache and beard wearing a black t-shirt with a graphic printed on the front.

If you recognise these men or have any information about the incident which could help our investigation, please contact us.