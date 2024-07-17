Appeal following burglary in Bedminster

We are seeking witnesses or footage after a burglary at a house in Bristol.

It happened in Bedminster Road at some point between 8-9pm on Friday 12 July.

A number of items from within the address were stolen, including a quantity of cash and a lockable metal safe.

We’re keen to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Bedminster Road area on Friday evening, as well as anyone with dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage which could help us.