Appeal following burglary in Bedminster
We are seeking witnesses or footage after a burglary at a house in Bristol.
It happened in Bedminster Road at some point between 8-9pm on Friday 12 July.
A number of items from within the address were stolen, including a quantity of cash and a lockable metal safe.
We’re keen to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Bedminster Road area on Friday evening, as well as anyone with dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage which could help us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224182278, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.