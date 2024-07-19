Appeal following hate crime in Taunton

Officers investigating a hate crime in Taunton are appealing for the public’s help to aid in their enquiries.

At around 3pm on Thursday 27 June, a teenager was verbally abused and physically assaulted by a group of three teenage girls in Hamilton Park, Taunton.

Due to the nature of some of the verbal abuse, we are treating this incident as a hate crime.

The victim sustained a cut to the face which did not require hospital treatment.

All three girls were wearing balaclavas. One of the girls was wearing a black Nike tracksuit and trainers. The second was wearing shorts and a puffed jacket and the third was wearing a Hoodrick tracksuit.

We are offering the victim support through Lighthouse Safeguarding Unit, our dedicated police department for victim and witness care and support. We have also provided the teenager and their family with additional links to external support agencies.

If you saw anything, or have any information about the incident which could aid our investigation, please call us.