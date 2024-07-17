Appeal to identify man following burglary in Kingswood

Officers investigating a burglary are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man they wish to speak to.

They believe the man – described as white, wearing glasses, a baseball cap, quarter-zip jumper, coat and trousers – may be able to aid their enquiries into the incident which happened on Thursday 27 June.

At around 4am, an unknown man broke into a house and stolen electrical equipment in Kingswood. The suspect then left the property and was seen walking in the direction of Soundwell Road with the stolen items.

If you recognise the man pictured, or have any information which could aid our enquiries, please call us.