Appeal to identify man following theft at train station

Officers are asking for the public’s help to identify someone they wish to speak to in connection with an ongoing investigation.

They are carrying our enquiries into a theft and fraud incident after a handbag and purse was stolen at a train station.

Sometime between 11.25-11.45am on Tuesday 28 May, the items were stolen while as she was about to get off a train arriving at Taunton Train Station.

When the victim realised, she logged onto her bank and found her bank card had been used at a local betting shop and shop.

Officers are keen to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may be able to assist their enquiries.

He has thick, dark hair, of average height and of slim build. He was wearing a green sweatshirt / hoodie, with pale jeans.