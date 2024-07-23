Appeal to identify man in connection with incident in Bridgwater

We’re releasing an image of a man we need the public’s help to identify.

We’d like to speak to the man as part of an investigation into an act of outraging public decency in Bridgwater.

The incident was reported to have happened in the Shervage Court area at about 12.30am on Monday 8 July.

The man, pictured, is described as white, mid-to-late 30s, and has a goatee beard. He is seen wearing glasses and a baseball cap backwards.

If you can help us identify the man, please phone 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5224177583.