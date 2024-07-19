Appeal urging witnesses of bus assault to come forward

We are seeking witnesses after an assault on a Weston-super-Mare bus.

On Thursday 11 July at around 9.45pm, a man was assaulted on the top deck of the X1 bus as it was travelling along Locking Road.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and was later discharged, his injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening or life changing but he is understandably shaken by the incident.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assaultand has been released on police bail pending further enquiries. The victim has been updated of this development.

Officers are keen to speak with anyone who may have been travelling on the bus at the time.

If you were travelling on the bus along Locking Road on Thursday 11 July and remember witnessing an assault, please call us.