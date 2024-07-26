Arrest after man’s death in Staple Hill

The investigation into the death of a man in a house in Hayward Road, Staple Hill, continues.

Officers attended the address just after 5.40pm on Thursday 25 July. A man was found unresponsive and sadly, despite the efforts of officers and ambulance crew, died at the scene.

While formal identification is yet to take place, the deceased is believed to be a man in his 40s. His family have been informed and have our sympathy.

Pending the results of a forensic post-mortem, the death is currently being treated as suspicious.

While the cause of death has yet to be established, a man who is also in his 40s was arrested from the address and remains in police custody at this time.

The men are understood to be known to one another.

A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, due to prior police contact.

Our enquiries continue, and residents can expect to see a police presence in the area over the weekend.