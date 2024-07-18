Arrest made after electric motorbike incident in Greville Smyth Park

Were you in Greville Smyth Park in South Bristol this afternoon (Thursday 18 July)?

A woman suffered serious injuries when an electric motorbike was ridden off a mound and struck her while she was on the ground.

The rider of the bike, along with three other people also on electric motorbikes, rode away from the scene.

The incident happened at approximately 2.40pm, and the woman has been taken to hospital.

Sergeant Owen Davies said: “None of those on the bikes stopped to check on the woman’s welfare following the incident. We have however arrested one person in connection with our enquiries this evening, with assistance from the National Police Air Service helicopter.

“We’ve already obtained some CCTV from surrounding streets and will continue to gather more over the coming days.

“There were lots of people in the park at the time of the incident and we’d ask anyone who saw what happened, as well as anyone who saw the four bikes being ridden through the park, to contact us.

“We believe a drone was being flown above the park at the time of the incident and we’re particularly interested in speaking to its operator – if this is you please get in touch.”

If you have footage or information which could help our inquiry, please phone 101 and tell the call handler you’re phoning in relation to reference number 5224187565.