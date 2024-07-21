Arrest made after man injured in Bristol city centre after Euro 2024 final

Yesterday we issued an appeal for information after man sustained suspected life-changing injuries having been punched in the early hours of Monday 15 July in St Nicholas Street, in Bristol.

A man in his 30s has since come forward to assist us with our enquiries. He was today arrested on suspicion of an assault offence.

Thanks to all who have called in with information.

Any witnesses can still contact us on 101 and provide reference number 5224183297.