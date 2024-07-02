Arrests made after teenage boy injured in knife incident – Bristol

*This statement was updated at 12.15pm on Tuesday 2 July to include details of the second arrest*

Detectives investigating a knife incident in Bristol city centre in which a 13-year-old boy was injured have made two arrests.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, affray, and possession of knife/blade in a public place, while a 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and violent disorder.

The arrests are in connection with the attack near the junction of The Horsefair, Hanover Court and Concorde Street, at about 7.40pm on Thursday (June 27).

Both teenagers are currently on conditional bail for enquiries to continue.

The injured boy remains in hospital in a stable condition. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Insp Tom Gent said: “We know this incident will have caused upset and concern and we want to reassure our communities that we’re carrying out a full and thorough investigation, with significant progress already being made. “We’re working closely with our partner agencies to ensure all necessary safeguarding is in place and additional patrols were carried out over the weekend. “If you have any ongoing worries as a result of what happened, please speak to an officer with your Neighbourhood Policing team.”

If you have information or relevant footage which could help, please contact us.