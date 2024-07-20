CCTV appeal after man injured in Bristol city centre

Detectives are investigating an incident in Bristol which has left a man in hospital with serious injuries.

The man, who is in his 20s, remains in hospital with suspected life-changing injuries after he was punched by a man. The incident happened at about 12.45am on Monday 15 July in St Nicholas Street.

We are releasing images of one man who we want to speak to in connection with our enquiries. He is described as white, in his 20s or 30s, about 6ft and has short dark hair.

Officer in the case DC Emily Barber said: “The victim continues to receive medical care in hospital and we are determined to provide his loved ones with answers about what happened.

“We hope the public can help us identify the man, who is shown on CCTV wearing a red England football shirt, for that reason.

“The incident happened a few hours after England’s defeat in the Euro 2024 final, so there were a large number of people still in the area having watched the match. We believe there are likely to be witnesses who have not yet come forward, maybe because they did not at first realise the severity of the incident, but we would now please encourage them to get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101 or contact us online quoting reference number 5224183297.