CCTV appeal following assault in Bristol

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify someone officers would like to speak to following an assault in Bristol.

We believe the man pictured may have information about the incident which happened between 7pm and 7.40pm in Redcatch Road on Sunday 16 June.

Officers are investigating after an unknown man punched the victim multiple times. The victim sustained severe bruising and swelling to the face and is now recovering at home.

Officer on the case, PC Olivia Fudge, said: “We appreciate the image is not the clearest and shows the individual at a distance, but we are hoping it may jog someone’s memory or assist in our enquiries.

“The man pictured is white, of stocky build, thought to be in his 30s, approximately 6ft tall, with light hair.

“He is shown wearing shorts, a polo top and trainers, all of which are white.

“If you were in the area or travelling through the area and have any information which could help us identify the man or aid our enquiries, we would like to hear from you.”