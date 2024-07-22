CCTV images issued after man seriously assaulted in Taunton

We want to identify the man in these CCTV images following an incident in a bar in Taunton in which a man suffered serious injuries.

Several people were involved in a disorder at a bar in East Street, which happened at just after 10pm on Saturday 25 May.

A man in his twenties suffered facial injuries including fractures and a broken nose, for which he needed surgery.

Officers investigating the disorder want to speak to the man in this image, who’s described as white, of muscular build, about 6ft, with short dark blond hair and he had sleeve tattoos on both arms.

If you know who he is, or have any information which could help our investigation, please call us.