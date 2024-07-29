CCTV released after County Hall damaged – Taunton

We are releasing CCTV footage after a building was sprayed with paint and windows were broken in Taunton.

Officers are investigating after red paint was thrown on the walls of County Hall, in The Crescent, and windows smashed at around 3.30am this morning (Monday 29 July).

Neighbourhood Sgt Jon O’Connor said: “We are releasing footage of four individuals who we believe may be able to help our enquiries. “They are all shown carrying backpacks, wearing trousers and long-sleeved tops. We believe they are also all wearing face coverings and hats. “We appreciate the subjects of the CCTV are not clear and shot from a distance, but we are asking members of the public to watch the footage and to contact us if they recognise any of the clothing or backpacks, or the way in which the individuals are walking. “We know there have been similar instances in the past and we are keeping an open mind about whether these incidents are linked. “We have provided the local authority with crime prevention advice and will continue to work with them, as the building owners, on measures to prevent incidents such as this from happening again.”

If you recognise the individuals in the clip, or were in the area and saw or heard anything suspicious, please contact us.