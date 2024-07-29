CCTV released showing possible key witnesses to serious assault

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify these four people officers believe are key witnesses to an incident which happened in Bristol last month.

On Sunday 9 June between 4.30-4.45am, officers attended a disorder in Rawnsley Park, off Easton Way, in Bristol.

Two people were taken to hospital, one of whom had life-threatening injuries. They have both since been discharged to recover at home.

Eleven people were arrested as part of the investigation on suspicion of attempted murder. They have all now been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

As part of those enquiries, officers are releasing two CCTV clips from Easton Way / Stapleton Road showing four people. They believe these four individuals could be key witnesses to the incident which happened on the 9 June.

If you recognise yourself in the CCTV, or they are someone you know, please contact us.