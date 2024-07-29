CCTV released showing possible key witnesses to serious assault
We are appealing for the public’s help to identify these four people officers believe are key witnesses to an incident which happened in Bristol last month.
On Sunday 9 June between 4.30-4.45am, officers attended a disorder in Rawnsley Park, off Easton Way, in Bristol.
Two people were taken to hospital, one of whom had life-threatening injuries. They have both since been discharged to recover at home.
Eleven people were arrested as part of the investigation on suspicion of attempted murder. They have all now been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.
As part of those enquiries, officers are releasing two CCTV clips from Easton Way / Stapleton Road showing four people. They believe these four individuals could be key witnesses to the incident which happened on the 9 June.
If you recognise yourself in the CCTV, or they are someone you know, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224148270, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.