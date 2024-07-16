Cordon lifted after emergency services attend incident at Timsbury property

A man has been arrested following an incident at a residential property in Timsbury today (Tuesday 16 July).

At 4.44am, Avon Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a fire at an address in High Street. They informed us of the incident at 5.15am.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire but made officers aware that in the process of doing so they found a number of potentially suspicious items.

Public safety is always our paramount concern and therefore we notified EOD of the situation and implemented as a precaution a 100m cordon at their request. EOD ensured the items were made safe, and following further checks of the property, we were able to initially reduce the cordon size earlier this afternoon.

Residents living within the cordon were asked to evacuate, and we worked with Bath and North East Somerset Council to ensure they were able to access Conygre Hall, if needed. The cordon has now been lifted and those residents can return home.