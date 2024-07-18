Drug cultivation and motorcycle-related crime targeted in week of action in south Bristol 

A week of targeted action in south Bristol last week saw our officers shut down a cannabis farm, seize several motorcycles and arrest two males after a pursuit of a stolen motorcycle.

The days of action ran from Monday 8 July to Friday 12 July and saw Neighbourhood Policing Team officers from south Bristol teaming up with the Roads Policing Unit and Operational Support Unit.

The week focused on motorcycle-related crime and anti-social behaviour. High-visibility patrols were carried out in the area, and specially trained roads policing officers were also deployed to target known areas of activity.

Results from this activity include the seizure of several motorcycles for no insurance and for obstruction. While on their way to start their shift in south Bristol, Roads Policing Officers engaged in the pursuit of a stolen motorcycle near Cribbs Causeway, successfully stopping and arresting the two males who were riding the bike in Yate.

Alongside this, the week also included the successful execution of a warrant to shut down a cannabis farm and seize 64 cannabis plants at a property in Bishopsworth. The warrant was carried out under the Misuse of Drugs Act. Two adults were arrested and taken into custody. They have since been released under investigation.

Cannabis cultivation can cause significant harm to local communities and is often linked to serious and organised criminal networks involved in drug trafficking, human trafficking, exploitation and serious violence.

Knife sweeps and foot patrols were also carried out in parks and public spaces in the area.

South Bristol Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Stephanie McKenna said, “Weeks of action like this allow us to make use of extra resources and focus them on some of the issues that matter most to residents in south Bristol.

“Anti-social behaviour and crime associated with motorcycles is one of those issues, and we were able to achieve some good results. Although the week may be over, we will continue to make this a priority. Those who are involved in motorcycle-related crime and anti-social behaviour not only put themselves at risk with dangerous riding, but also put other members of the community at risk. By stealing a bike, they are also potentially taking away someone’s livelihood, their way of getting to work in the morning. We urge anyone who has information that could help us with this to report it to us, or via Crimestoppers.”