Enquiries into man’s unexplained death continue

Our investigation into the death of a man at a house in Staple Hill continues after the results of a forensic post-mortem examination proved inconclusive.

Officers attended an address in Hayward Road just after 5.40pm on Thursday 25 July. They found a man who was unresponsive and sadly, despite the efforts of officers and ambulance crew, he died at the scene.

A man, known to the deceased, was arrested from the address. He has been released under investigation as the cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Pending the results of further forensic medical analysis, we’re treating the death as unexplained.

The family of the deceased, a man in his 40s, are being kept informed.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Keith Smith said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family in their loss. We’ll continue our thorough investigation into what has happened and will prepare a report for the coroner, should no criminal offences be identified. I’d ask anyone with information which could help to call 101 please and give the reference 5224194416.”

A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, due to prior police contact.