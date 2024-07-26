Five arrests after man injured in east Bristol

Five people are in custody after a man was attacked in east Bristol last night (Thursday 25 July).

It happened just before 9.30pm on Thursday 25 July, in the Stapleton Road area, near Rawnsley Park. Officers responding to reports of a stabbing arrived within seven minutes.

The injured man, in his thirties, was not at the scene but a short time later we received a call to say he had made his own way to hospital. He remains in hospital, and his injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

Early enquiries led officers to an address in nearby Barker Walk. Five males, aged between 16 and 55, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in police custody at this time.

Acting Chief Inspector Tom Gent said: “The victim took themselves to hospital where he continues to receive treatment for his injuries, which are fortunately not thought to be life-threatening.

“We understand this serious assault is likely to cause concern among the local community and we want to reassure them that it’s being thoroughly investigated.

“Our officers quickly responded to this incident last night, with five arrests being made within an hour of us being called.

“At this time, we are treating this as an isolated incident that is not connected to any other police investigation.

“Nevertheless, officers will continue with high-visibility reassurance patrols in the area, in addition to carrying out the necessary investigative enquiries required to seek successful prosecution against those responsible.”

Anyone who has information or footage which can help is urged to call 101 and give the reference number 5224194583, or complete our online form.