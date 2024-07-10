Help sought to identify man as part of hate crime inquiry

We’re releasing an image of a man we’d like to speak to in connection with an ongoing investigation into a hate crime in Bristol.

A man was witnessed verbally abusing another man using homophobic language on Broad Quay at about 9.30pm on Wednesday 12 June.

As well as identifying the offender, we’d also like to speak to the victim, who we have not yet received a report from.

Investigating officer PC James Mullins said: “A police employee witnessed this incident taking place and was concerned for the safety of the man being abused.

“They called 999 and officers attended within minutes but by then both parties had left the area.

“We’ve carried out enquiries to try and identify those involved but these have so far been unsuccessful.

“We believe the man in the image we’re now releasing could help us progress our investigation and we’d ask anyone who knows who he is to contact us.”