Man appears in court on charges of murder in relation to Clifton Suspension Bridge incident

**The below update was issued by the Met Police**

A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the discovery of human remains in Bristol and at a flat in Shepherd’s Bush.

Yostin Andres Mosquera, 34 (08.03.90) of Scotts Road, W12 was arrested in Bristol in the early hours of Saturday morning.

He was charged in the early hours of Monday 15 July with two counts of murder and appeared in custody the same day at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court.

He will next appear in custody at the Old Bailey on Wednesday 17 July.

The two victims in this case can now be named as 62-year-old Albert Alfonso and 71-year-old Paul Longworth. Paul was British, Albert was originally from France but had obtained British citizenship.

Albert and Paul had previously been in a relationship and still lived together at the flat in Scotts Road, W12.

Both victims were known to the man arrested and he had been staying with them at the Scotts Road flat for a short period of time.

We are making thorough enquiries to establish whether there may be any linked offences in the UK or overseas but so far none have been identified. Detectives will continue to build a full picture of the circumstances, including any previous incident that may be linked in any way to this case.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said: “My thoughts are first and foremost with Albert and Paul’s loved ones who are coming to terms with this terrible news. “While we do not believe either of them had any close family, we have identified other next of kin who have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. We are continuing to try and identify any extended family members. “I know that this awful incident will cause concern not just among residents in Shepherds Bush but in the wider LGBTQ+ community across London. I hope it will be of some reassurance that whilst enquiries are still ongoing and the investigation is at a relatively early stage, we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the two murders. “Officers have worked with the pan-London LGBTQ+ Independent Advisory Group (IAG) since the identity of the two victims and their sexuality was established. Their advice, expertise and support for the investigation has been extremely valuable. “We will continue to work with them, and with other partners including local IAGs, as the investigation and the policing response continues.”

The evidence gathered so far does not suggest there was a homophobic motive in this case, but officers have followed national guidelines and have initially categorised the incident as a hate crime. This classification will assist in shaping elements of the investigation. It will be reviewed as any clearer evidence of a specific motive becomes available.

Anyone who has information that may assist the investigation is urged to call police on 101 with the reference 306/12JUL. Information can also be provided to the LGBTQ+ charity Galop