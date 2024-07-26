Man arrested following drugs warrant in Chard

A man has been arrested after officers discovered a large volume of drugs had been imported into the UK.

The 37-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday 10 July after officers carried out a warrant in Tatworth, Chard.

Over several months class B drugs were intercepted in excess of 10kgs at airports across the UK and a warrant was obtained based on this intelligence.

He has now been bailed after officers arrested him on suspicion of improper importation of goods – namely class B drugs into the United Kingdom and possession with intent to supply class B drugs (cannabis).

Officers from the Chard Neighbourhood Policing Team were joined by officers from the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU), cyber crime team and the drone unit from the Rural Crime Team to assist in the operation.

Among the items found in the search, officers came across what appeared to be a drug distribution outlet and seized a large amount of evidence relating to this. The investigation is ongoing.

Neighbourhood Sgt Karen Pattison said: “There is no place for drugs in our communities. They can have a huge impact on both the individual involved in taking the drugs, but also their families and friends.

“Drug-related crime also has a significant impact on our communities and we will work with our partners to continue to clamp down on illegal drug use and dealing across our force area.”