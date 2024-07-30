Man convicted of killing prisoner at HMP Bristol

A prisoner has been convicted of manslaughter by dismissed responsibility following the death of his cellmate at HMP Bristol.

Michael Harkin killed 38-year-old Dan Childs in June last year, and wounded a second prisoner.

The 35-year-old was remanded to be sentenced on Friday 11 October.

The jury at Bristol Crown Court was told Harkin had had two different cellmates in the days leading up to Mr Childs’ death.

HMP Bristol staff informed one of the prisoners on Wednesday 31 May, who had up until then been the only person using that cell, that he would need to share it with Harkin.

Despite having recently spent time re-decorating the cell, the prisoner requested he be moved the following day. He later told police it was because ‘there was something not right about’ Harkin.

Staff subsequently decided Mr Childs, pictured below, should share that cell with Harkin instead.

Police were then called to the HMP Bristol on the morning of Monday 5 June 2023.

The call was made after Harkin had assaulted a man in the showers – the same prisoner who had requested he be moved after sharing a cell for one night. Harkin had used an improvised blade to wound the man, causing the victim to sustain wounds to his face, shoulder, neck, arms and leg.

Following the attack, prison staff sought to check on Mr Childs and he was found unresponsive in his cell. He was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene and a murder investigation, led by our Major Crime Investigation Team, was launched.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Childs had been fatally strangled with an item.

CCTV footage was reviewed during the course of the investigation and showed that after Harkin and Mr Childs entered their cell on Sunday 4 June, no other person entered it prior to doors being unlocked the following morning when Harkin walked to the showers.

A jury, having heard evidence from medical experts during the course of the 16-day trial, found Harkin not guilty of murder following a direction by the judge. But they did convict Harkin of manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

Harkin was found guilty of wounding the other prisoner, and not guilty of a separate count of attempting to wound a member of prison staff who sought to intervene.