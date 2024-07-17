Man due in court after being charged with arson following fire in Timsbury

A 65-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fire at a property in High Street, Timsbury, which led to the evacuation of residents.

Timothy Hurdle, of High Street, Timsbury, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life and he’s been remanded in custody to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Thursday 18 July).

Emergency services were at the scene of this incident throughout yesterday (Tuesday 16 July), with the cordon being lifted at around 4.30pm, following which residents were allowed home.