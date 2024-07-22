Man in court charged with murder of man in Bristol last year
A man has appeared in court in connection with the death of a man in Bristol last year.
James Bruce died at his home address in Coronation Road, Southville, on Thursday 2 March 2023.
In April 2024, Piers Hansen, 42, was charged with manslaughter. However, it was publicly confirmed at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 17 July he will now face a charge of murder in connection with the death of the 43-year-old.
Hansen, of Brislington, has not yet submitted a plea.
He remains remanded and is next due before the same court on Friday 6 September. A provisional trial date has been set for Monday 2 December.
Mr Bruce’s family have been notified of the latest developments and specially-trained family liaison officers continue to offer support.