Man in court charged with murder of man in Bristol last year

A man has appeared in court in connection with the death of a man in Bristol last year.

James Bruce died at his home address in Coronation Road, Southville, on Thursday 2 March 2023.

In April 2024, Piers Hansen, 42, was charged with manslaughter. However, it was publicly confirmed at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 17 July he will now face a charge of murder in connection with the death of the 43-year-old.

Hansen, of Brislington, has not yet submitted a plea.

He remains remanded and is next due before the same court on Friday 6 September. A provisional trial date has been set for Monday 2 December.

Mr Bruce’s family have been notified of the latest developments and specially-trained family liaison officers continue to offer support.