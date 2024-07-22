 Leave site
You are here: Home » News » Man in court charged with murder of man in Bristol last year

Man in court charged with murder of man in Bristol last year

Posted on 22 July 2024, at 10:14 in In Court

Family photo of James Bruce
James Bruce

A man has appeared in court in connection with the death of a man in Bristol last year.

James Bruce died at his home address in Coronation Road, Southville, on Thursday 2 March 2023.

In April 2024, Piers Hansen, 42, was charged with manslaughter. However, it was publicly confirmed at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 17 July he will now face a charge of murder in connection with the death of the 43-year-old.

Hansen, of Brislington, has not yet submitted a plea.

He remains remanded and is next due before the same court on Friday 6 September. A provisional trial date has been set for Monday 2 December.

Mr Bruce’s family have been notified of the latest developments and specially-trained family liaison officers continue to offer support.