Man in court facing drug charges following police operation in Bristol
A 27-year-old man appeared in court yesterday after being charged with drug offences.
Abdikarim Mohamoud, of Springfield Avenue, Horfield, was charged with eight offences following a policing operation in Stapleton Road, in Bristol.
He appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday 2 July) for the four counts of being in possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (two for crack cocaine and two for heroin).
He was additionally charged with one count each of the following:
- Possession of a Class B drug (cannabis)
- Driving while disqualified
- Driving while uninsured
- Being in possession of criminal property
These charges follow a proactive policing operation addressing community concerns about drug dealing in the area.
He was remanded into custody by the court to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Sunday 4 August.