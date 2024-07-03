Man in court facing drug charges following police operation in Bristol

A 27-year-old man appeared in court yesterday after being charged with drug offences.

Abdikarim Mohamoud, of Springfield Avenue, Horfield, was charged with eight offences following a policing operation in Stapleton Road, in Bristol.

He appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday 2 July) for the four counts of being in possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (two for crack cocaine and two for heroin).

He was additionally charged with one count each of the following:

Possession of a Class B drug (cannabis)

Driving while disqualified

Driving while uninsured

Being in possession of criminal property

These charges follow a proactive policing operation addressing community concerns about drug dealing in the area.

He was remanded into custody by the court to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Sunday 4 August.