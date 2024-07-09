Man jailed for burglaries targeting student properties in Bristol

A man has been jailed after pleading guilty to multiple burglary offences in Bristol.

Jamie Ward broke into two properties and stole thousands of pounds’ worth of items, including jewellery, games console and a laptop, on the evening of Monday 20 May. He also attempted unsuccessfully to break into a third that same night.

The 41-year-old was arrested a few days later and remanded to appear in court.

Ward, of St George, pleaded guilty to two dwelling burglaries in Frogmore Street and Culver Street, as well as one attempted dwelling burglary. He asked for another dwelling burglary to be taken into consideration when in court.

Ward received a three-year sentence at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 28 June, which was reduced to 876 days due to time served on an electronic tag.

DI Danielle Underwood said: “Jamie Ward was arrested within 48 hours of these offences and it was clear he had targeted properties where students were likely to be living.

“Burglary is a hugely invasive crime type and we are pleased to have secured these convictions on behalf of the victims.

“There is free crime prevention advice on our website that we would encourage people to follow to help make their property secure. This includes ensuring doors and windows are securely locked when the home is vacant, having a burglar alarm fitted and ensuring valuables are not left within view.”