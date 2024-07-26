Man jailed for domestic abuse assaults

*** Please note the following story contains descriptions of domestic abuse that some people may find distressing and triggering ***

“I think the biggest thing for me, that broke my heart, was constantly hearing my mum tell me she was waiting for a phone call from the police, saying I’d been murdered.”

These words were used by the woman, who we’ve agreed not to specifically name at her request, to describe the physical abuse and controlling behaviour by her husband, who was yesterday jailed for his crimes.

Ashley Jeanes, between March 2019 and January 2020, assaulted and injured her on multiple occasions in Taunton.

She reported the abuse to police and following an extensive investigation, the 29-year-old was sentenced to three years and one month at Taunton Crown Court yesterday (Thursday 25 July).

Jeanes pleaded guilty to one count of controlling and coercive behaviour and three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court was told two of the charges related to Jeanes attacking her with a baseball bat and a broom. On another occasion, Jeanes submerged her head under the water and she feared she was going to be drowned.

She sustained bruising during the attacks and a cut to her forehead, which resulted in a permanent scar.

The abuse has had a significant impact on her mental wellbeing, and she finds it difficult to trust anybody now.