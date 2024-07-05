Man sentenced after being found with stolen tractor and trailers

A 27-year-old man has been sentenced in connection with the handling of stolen rural equipment.

Taunton Crown Court, sitting at North Somerset Courthouse, heard how Charlie Hughes, of Fosse Way, was arrested along with two others on 25 August 2021 after officers from the Rural Crime Team, neighbourhood, intelligence, roads policing and patrol teams attended Fosse Way, in Ilchester, carrying out enquiries into a stolen trailer.

A full investigation was launched and machinery and trailers were recovered during the operation, with officers later establishing that one of the tractors and two trailers were stolen.

Months later, another trailer was found at the same location which was also confirmed to be stolen.

Hughes pleaded guilty to four counts of handling stolen goods and on Friday 21 June was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

He was also ordered to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity, participate in a 29-day programme, carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, and pay £187 to the court in victim surcharge.