Man who defrauded elderly care home resident in Bristol is jailed

A man who defrauded an elderly care home resident in Brislington, Bristol of tens of thousands of pounds has been jailed for more than two years.

Nikola Penevski, 35, of Walsh Avenue, Hengrove, admitted to abusing his position as the deputy manager of Rosedale House Care Home to withdraw more than £40,000 from the bank account of the vulnerable victim.

Bristol Crown Court heard how Penevski, using the victims bank card, made dozens of withdrawals between January 2022 and December of the same year until this activity was flagged by the bank.

The resulting police investigation led to him being arrested by Met Police officers at Heathrow Airport in January 2023 after he returned to the country from a trip overseas.

The victim died in March last year.

Penevski pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position in June and was sentenced to 27 months in prison when he appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 24 July.