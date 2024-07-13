Met Police update in investigation into the discovery of human remains on Clifton Suspension Bridge

***The Metropolitan Police have issued the below update this morning (13 July) as part of the investigation into the discovery of human remains at Clifton Suspension Bridge.***

Detectives have arrested a man in connection with an investigation into the discovery of human remains on Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol.

Following a joint operation carried out by the Metropolitan Police and Avon and Somerset Police, a 34-year-old (correct age) man was arrested in the Bristol area in the early hours of Saturday, 13 July.

The man was safely detained by Avon and Somerset armed officers at Temple Meads Station and was taken into custody, where he remains. He will be taken to London for questioning later today.

Extensive enquiries are ongoing, however at this stage police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

We continue to work closely with colleagues in Avon and Somerset Police to establish the facts surrounding this incident.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said: “This is a significant development in our investigation and I would like to thank the public for their support. “We understand the concerns of local communities in both Bristol and London and officers will remain in the Clifton and Shepherd’s Bush areas over the coming days to reassure those affected by this tragic incident.” “Anyone with any concerns is encouraged to speak with them.”

Anyone who has information is urged to call police on 101 quoting CAD 306/12JUL. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.