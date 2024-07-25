Prolific thief banned from large parts of Bristol

A prolific thief has been handed a Criminal Behaviour Order by magistrates in Bristol.

The CBO was successfully obtained at Bristol Magistrates’ Court against Jack Langlais after he was recently convicted of 35 theft and handling stolen goods offences.

The 29-year-old, from Knowle, Bristol, is now banned from entering the Brislington, St George and St Anne’s areas of the city for two years.

He’s also not allowed to enter any retail or business premises he’s currently banned from by either the owners or management company respectively.

Neighbourhood Inspector Terry Murphy said: “Langlais’ behaviour had a significant impact on businesses, their staff and the general public.

“This CBO gives officers more power to tackle this type of anti-social and criminal behaviour swiftly and robustly should he repeat it.

“It should also act a deterrent – should Langlais breach either of the CBO’s conditions then he could face up to five years’ imprisonment.

“We’re committed to targeting the prolific and habitual offenders like Langlais whose behaviour causes misery in our local communities.”