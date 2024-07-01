Prolific shoplifter in Yeovil jailed and given Criminal Behaviour Order

A prolific shoplifter has been banned from entering multiple stores in Yeovil after being given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Liam Allen, 35, currently of no fixed abode, appeared at Taunton Crown Court on Thursday (June 27), where he was given a one-year prison sentence after admitting 10 counts of theft between December 2023 and March 2024.​

Following this the court also granted the order which prohibits Liam Allen from entering the following stores in Yeovil – Tesco Express, Tesco Extra, Boots, WH Smith, Superdrug and Co-Op. He is also prohibited from entering any stores in which he has received a written exclusion.​

In addition, the order states when he goes into any other store not named in the order, he must place all items in a basket or trolley until they are paid for.​

If found guilty of a breach of CBO the court could impose a maximum sentence of up to five years’ imprisonment.​