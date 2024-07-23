Public thanked after cannabis factory report leads to five arrests in Wrington
Five arrests have been made after a cannabis growth was discovered in North Somerset.
We were made aware of a potential cannabis factory in an unit in Wrington over the weekend, thanks to a call from a member of the public.
An estimated 600 plants were found by officers at the site, off Long Lane, which have since been cleared.
Five men, aged between 28 and 53, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class B drug on Sunday 21 July. They have since been released under investigation while our investigation continues.
Inspector Matt Hawkins, of the Backwell and Wrington Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are hugely grateful to the individual who contacted us over the weekend to make us aware of their suspicions.
“Their call has enabled to us to attend the scene and take proactive action to prevent the suspected criminal production of cannabis.
“We’d encourage anyone who suspects illegal activity in their community to please report it to us so we can investigate and take appropriate action.”
Anyone with information that could assist our investigation is asked to contact us quoting reference number 5224189310.
Key signs to spot a property being used as a cannabis factory:
-
- Frequent visitors to a property at unsocial hours throughout the day and night.
-
- Blacked out windows or condensation on the windows, even when it is not cold outside.
-
- Bright lights in rooms throughout the night.
-
- Electricity meters being tampered with/altered and new cabling, sometimes leading to street lighting. High electricity bills could also be an indicator.
-
- A powerful, distinctive, sweet, sickly aroma and noise from fans.
-
- Lots of work or deliveries of equipment to an address, particularly those associated with growing plants indoors without soil such as heaters and lighting.
-
- An excessive amount of plant pots, chemicals, fertilisers, and compost.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224189310, or complete our online appeals form.