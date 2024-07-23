Public thanked after cannabis factory report leads to five arrests in Wrington

Five arrests have been made after a cannabis growth was discovered in North Somerset.

We were made aware of a potential cannabis factory in an unit in Wrington over the weekend, thanks to a call from a member of the public.

An estimated 600 plants were found by officers at the site, off Long Lane, which have since been cleared.

Five men, aged between 28 and 53, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class B drug on Sunday 21 July. They have since been released under investigation while our investigation continues.

Inspector Matt Hawkins, of the Backwell and Wrington Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are hugely grateful to the individual who contacted us over the weekend to make us aware of their suspicions. “Their call has enabled to us to attend the scene and take proactive action to prevent the suspected criminal production of cannabis. “We’d encourage anyone who suspects illegal activity in their community to please report it to us so we can investigate and take appropriate action.”

Anyone with information that could assist our investigation is asked to contact us quoting reference number 5224189310.