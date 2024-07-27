Renewed appeal after man injured in Bristol

We continue to appeal for witnesses to an attack which has left a man in hospital.

The man, in his 30s, is believed to have been injured in an attack in the Stapleton Road area of Bristol, near Rawnsley Park, just before 9.30pm on Thursday 25 July.

Officers responded to the reports of a stabbing within seven minutes, to find the man had made his own way to hospital. He continues to be treated for injuries which are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

Five people were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Thursday night in nearby Barker Walk.

A man in his 50s was later released without charge. Four other males aged between 16 and 27 have since been released on conditional police bail pending further investigation and the results of forensic tests.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Keith Smith said: “Thankfully there has been no loss of life in this case, but this is obviously a concerning incident. I’d like to reassure people that officers attended promptly and swiftly made arrests, thanks to information from the community.

“Our enquiries to gather the evidence we’ll need to bring charges continue. While there’s no suggestion of a risk to the wider public, we’ll continue to have uniformed officers carrying out reassurance patrols in the area.”

Please contact us if you have any information or footage which could help.