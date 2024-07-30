Sixteenth arrest made in murder investigation
There are 12 related updates to this story
- 16 April 2024: Further charges in Knowle West murder investigation
- 27 March 2024: Man arrested as part of ongoing murder inquiry
- 22 February 2024: Mason Rist and Max Dixon: Families pay tributes to boys who died in South Bristol last month
- 9 February 2024: Further arrest made in investigation into teenagers’ deaths
- 6 February 2024: Boys, 14 and 17, charged with Knowle West murders remanded in custody after Bristol Crown Court appearance
- 5 February 2024: Teenager charged with murders of Mason Rist and Max Dixon
- 4 February 2024: Sixth person charged in connection with deaths of Bristol teenagers
- 2 February 2024: Further arrest in Knowle West murder investigation
- 2 February 2024: Five in court in connection with deaths of Bristol teenagers
- 1 February 2024: Four more charged in connection with deaths of Mason Rist and Max Dixon
- 31 January 2024: Man charged in Bristol murder investigation
- 31 January 2024: Three more arrests made as Bristol murder investigation continues
Officers have arrested a man as part of the ongoing investigation into the deaths of Mason Rist and Max Dixon.
The 25-year-old was arrested by officers on Friday (26 July) on suspicion of two counts of assisting an offender and has been released on police bail.
This is the sixteenth arrest, for which nine have been charged. Five people have been remanded after being charged with two counts of murder, while four have been charged with two counts of assisting an offender.
Mason, 15, and Max, 16, were attacked by a group of people in the Knowle West area of Bristol on Saturday 27 January.
Police officers and members of the public went to their aid, but sadly they both died of their injuries in hospital.