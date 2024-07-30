Sixteenth arrest made in murder investigation

Officers have arrested a man as part of the ongoing investigation into the deaths of Mason Rist and Max Dixon.

The 25-year-old was arrested by officers on Friday (26 July) on suspicion of two counts of assisting an offender and has been released on police bail.

This is the sixteenth arrest, for which nine have been charged. Five people have been remanded after being charged with two counts of murder, while four have been charged with two counts of assisting an offender.

Mason, 15, and Max, 16, were attacked by a group of people in the Knowle West area of Bristol on Saturday 27 January.

Police officers and members of the public went to their aid, but sadly they both died of their injuries in hospital.