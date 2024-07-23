Spotlight on: Closure Orders 

“He was having visitors constantly, 24 hours a day, and parties … and there was a lot of shouting going on.

“Constant visitors day and night, and then we started noticing people were knocking on the window and climbing in and out […] rather than using the front door.

“We knew there was drinking [alcohol] there and we assumed there were drugs.

“[It made us feel] very unsafe and we did feel quite vulnerable living here. We were feeling like prisoners in our own homes through one person.

“A lot of the visitors going there would try to intimidate us and our visitors. They would stand in the window and watch as you’re walking up the path or walking towards the car.

“Since the place has been boarded, the street has become a lot quieter and more relaxed […] It’s a huge relief.”

What do you do when the quiet and friendly neighbourhood you once felt safe in turns into your worst nightmare?

No, this isn’t a sinister summary of the latest psychological thriller, but the lived experience of many people across the UK, including here in Avon and Somerset. When nightmare neighbours move in, the mental and physical impact can be huge.

‘Nuisance’ anti-social behaviour (ASB) describes incidents affecting the quality of life of residents in a community rather than one or two victims being targeted. It can range from persistent loud noise, misuse of communal areas and uncontrolled behaviour of animals to drug dealing, drunkenness and prostitution. These activities may cause annoyance, offence and suffering for those who live alongside it day in, day out.

Yet it’s important to make a clear distinction – ASB doesn’t include, for example, noise from babies and playing children, use of unallocated parking spaces, residents doing DIY during the day and dogs barking sporadically. Occurrences like these can be irritating, but they are often momentary and typical of everyday life. If you have an ongoing parking grievance or experiencing a non-violent neighbour dispute, you can report this to your local authority.

For ASB issues, our dedicated ASB Team and partner agencies are here to provide support. You can reach them by reporting the offence on the Avon and Somerset Police website.

The team use a variety of interventions to prevent the behaviour from continuing and, in more severe cases, they can apply for a Closure Order at the magistrates’ court.

What is a Closure Order?

Closure Orders protect victims and communities from continuing disorder by closing residential properties or business premises.

The process begins with a Closure Notice, issued by the police or relevant local authority. This prohibits access to the property for a specified period – often 48 hours – at all times and in all circumstances, unless specified otherwise.

At this point, an application can be made to the magistrates’ court for a longer-term Closure Order. This must be heard no later than 48 hours after serving the Closure Notice. If approved, the order will stay in effect for up to 3 months, with the opportunity to extend further.

In 2023, Avon and Somerset Police obtained 22 Closure Orders. This year, 9 Closure Orders have been issued so far.

What is needed for a Closure Order?

Our anti-social behaviour coordinators work alongside local authorities, social care and housing associations to disrupt the unacceptable actions of select individuals.

The work includes:

building trusting relationships with affected residents

gathering evidence carefully

safeguarding vulnerable people.

Every single incident reported at an address will need to be documented to the highest standard, showing that persistent ASB has occurred and that voluntary measures to remedy a situation have been exhausted. The team also work with partner agencies to ensure the safety of any children involved.

Listening to victims

The experiences shared at the beginning of this article were taken from an interview with a victim of anti-social behaviour, who our ASB coordinators supported during the process of closing a residential property.

Since November 2023, multiple instances of drug-dealing and anti-social activity had been reported at a council-owned bungalow in North Bristol. Visitors to the property were known class A drug users, with some linked to sex work and organised crime groups. Individuals wanted by the police were also found hiding at the property, surrounded by drug paraphernalia and other broken items.

The male occupant of the property was described by officers as “highly vulnerable” due to substance abuse and physical disabilities, and he had no control over who was coming and going. As well as the drug use, there were frequent fights and noise complaints, causing prolonged upset and distress to local residents and families who found the behaviour intimidating.

Thanks to a comprehensive evidence package, including victim impact statements, a Closure Order application was approved in June 2024. The occupant of the address has since been supported by mental health services and social care.

How to get support

Does this sound like something you’re dealing with in your community?

Don’t suffer in silence and report the issue to us today. The quickest way to do this is via the Avon and Somerset Police website.