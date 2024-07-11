Statement in relation to police investigation at Clifton Suspension Bridge

At 11.57pm yesterday (Wed 10 July) we received a report of a man with a suitcase acting suspiciously on Clifton Suspension Bridge.

Officers arrived at the bridge within 10 minutes, but the man had already left the area, leaving the suitcase behind. A second suitcase was located nearby a short time later.

Sadly, it’s believed the suitcases contain human remains.

Our Major Crime Investigation Team has launched an investigation. Locating the man who left the suitcases and identifying the deceased are our priorities.

Acting Bristol Commander Vicks Hayward-Melen said: “This is a very disturbing incident and I fully recognise the concern it will be causing our communities.

”The investigation is being led by our Major Crime Investigation Team and involves specialist officers from across our organisation.

“Our immediate priority is to locate the man who took the suitcases to the bridge, identify the deceased, and inform their next of kin.”

She added: “A search of the area was carried out on the ground with the support of the National Police Air Service and HM Coastguard after the discovery. These searches remain ongoing.

”Initial enquiries have established the man was taken to the bridge in a taxi. This vehicle has been seized and the driver is helping us with our enquiries.

”Specialist crime scene investigators are currently examining the bridge and surrounding area and the bridge will remain closed while these enquiries are conducted.

”A forensic postmortem examination will take place later today.

”There is currently an increased police presence in the area and anyone who has concerns is encouraged to speak to an officer.”

If you have any information which could help our investigation, please call 101 and quote reference number 5224180010.