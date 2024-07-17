Update on assault and abuse investigation – Bristol
Yesterday, we issued an appeal relating to an assault and verbal abuse incident which happened on a bus in Bristol on Friday 7 June, along with an image of a man we want to speak to about this.
In the appeal we incorrectly said the victim is a woman, when in fact the victim is a man. We’ve contacted the victim directly to apologise.
The man in the image has since come forward, so we’ve removed our original appeal.
Enquiries into this incident are ongoing. Anyone with information which could help our investigation should call 101 and give the reference number 5224147003.